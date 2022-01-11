King scores 15 to lead Alcorn St. over Alabama St. 70-60

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Paul King had 15 points off the bench to lead Alcorn State to a 70-60 win…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Paul King had 15 points off the bench to lead Alcorn State to a 70-60 win over Alabama State on Monday night.

Lenell Henry had 14 points and four assists for Alcorn State (4-11, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Oddyst Walker added 13 points. Keondre Montgomery had 12 points.

Gerald Liddell had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets (4-13, 2-2). Juan Reyna added 11 points. Jordan O’Neal had 10 points.

