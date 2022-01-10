CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. declares state of emergency | DC to offer some students weekly rapid COVID tests | Home tests to be covered by insurers | Latest DC-area cases
King carries E. Tennessee St. over W. Carolina 87-69

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 9:25 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan King had a career-high 23 points as East Tennessee State defeated Western Carolina 87-69 on Monday night.

Ty Brewer had 14 points and eight rebounds for East Tennessee State (10-7, 2-2 Southern Conference). David Sloan added 12 points and 10 assists. Mohab Yasser had 11 points.

The Catamounts’ 29.2 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an East Tennessee State opponent this season.

Vonterius Woolbright scored a season-high 20 points and had eight rebounds for the Catamounts (7-9, 1-2). Nick Robinson added 16 points and six rebounds. Tyler Harris had 12 points.

