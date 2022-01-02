CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Washington Archbishop positive for COVID-19 | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Killingsworth lifts UC San Diego over CS Northridge 72-64

The Associated Press

January 2, 2022, 12:41 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Killingsworth had a career-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds as UC San Diego defeated Cal State Northridge 72-64 on Saturday night.

Killingsworth hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Bryce Pope had 18 points for UC San Diego (8-5, 2-0 Big West Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Toni Rocak added 14 points. Jake Kosakowski had 11 points.

Atin Wright had 16 points for the Matadors (4-8, 0-1). Elijah Hardy added 13 points. Brendan Harrick had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

