Keyser leads Old Dominion against Charlotte after 20-point outing

Charlotte 49ers (11-7, 4-2 C-USA) at Old Dominion Monarchs (7-12, 2-4 C-USA) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (11-7, 4-2 C-USA) at Old Dominion Monarchs (7-12, 2-4 C-USA)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on the Charlotte 49ers after C.J. Keyser scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 71-67 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Monarchs are 4-3 on their home court. Old Dominion is 5-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The 49ers are 4-2 in conference games. Charlotte is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The 49ers won the last matchup 71-67 on Jan. 27. Jahmir Young scored 21 points to help lead the 49ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyser is averaging 14.5 points for the Monarchs. Jaylin Hunter is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Young is averaging 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the 49ers. Robert Braswell is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

49ers: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.