CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Keys, Smith carry Texas…

Keys, Smith carry Texas A&M-CC over McNeese St. 67-54

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 8:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KATY, Texas (AP) — De’Lazarus Keys had 16 points to lead five Texas A&M-Corpus Christi players in double figures and the Islanders topped McNeese State 67-54 on Saturday in the third-place game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off.

Myles Smith added 13 points for the Islanders (13-4). Terrion Murdix chipped in 12, Trevian Tennyson scored 12 and Isaac Mushila had 10.

Zach Scott had 15 points for the Cowboys (5-11). Myles Lewis added 10 points and eight rebounds. Brendan Medley-Bacon had 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up