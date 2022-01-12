CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Kersgieter leads Kansas women past No. 13 Texas 70-66

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 10:46 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points, six in overtime, and Kansas defeated No. 13 Texas 70-66 on Wednesday night.

Zakiyah Franklin hit a 3-pointer to open the overtime and the Jayhawks didn’t trail after that. Kersgieter scored inside on back-to-back possessions to give Kansas a 66-61 lead with two minutes to play.

Audrey Warren scored for Texas but after a Kansas miss, the Longhorns had a crucial shot clock violation with 35 seconds remaining.

Franklin made 1 of 2 free throws to make it a two-possession game and following a Texas miss, Kersgieter iced it with two free throws to push the lead to 69-63 with 11 seconds remaining.

Aliyah Matharu, who forced overtime with a 3-pointer with 8.6 seconds left, hit a 3 with 3.1 seconds remaining.

Aniya Thomas scored 11 points for Kansas (11-2, 2-1 Big 12 Conference), which last beat a ranked team in February of 2018 and had not won in Austin since 2012. Franklin had 10 points.

Joanne Allen-Taylor paced Texas (11-3, 1-2) with 18 points but was 2 of 10 from 3-point range. DeYona Gaston scored 14 points and Matharu 11.

Kansas was 15 of 26 from the line while Texas went 8 of 13.

