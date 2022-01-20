Kent State visits Buffalo following Williams’ 20-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-8, 4-3 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (9-6, 3-2 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-8, 4-3 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (9-6, 3-2 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes after Jeenathan Williams scored 20 points in Buffalo’s 74-68 win against the Ball State Cardinals.

The Bulls have gone 4-1 at home. Buffalo ranks eighth in the MAC shooting 34.0% from downtown, led by Ronaldo Segu shooting 43.5% from 3-point range.

The Golden Flashes are 4-3 against MAC opponents. Kent State has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls and Golden Flashes square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 18.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Segu is averaging 13.4 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Sincere Carry is shooting 41.4% and averaging 17.8 points for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

