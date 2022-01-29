Kent State visits Bowling Green following Gordon’s 21-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (10-9, 5-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (11-9, 4-5 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Kent State Golden Flashes (10-9, 5-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (11-9, 4-5 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bowling Green -3; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes after Myron Gordon scored 21 points in Bowling Green’s 85-71 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Falcons have gone 7-3 at home. Bowling Green is the best team in the MAC with 13.1 fast break points.

The Golden Flashes have gone 5-4 against MAC opponents. Kent State is eighth in the MAC with 12.1 assists per game led by Sincere Carry averaging 4.9.

The Falcons and Golden Flashes match up Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daeqwon Plowden is averaging 16.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Falcons. Gordon is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Carry is shooting 40.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 83.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

