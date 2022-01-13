CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Kent State hosts Akron following Castaneda’s 29-point game

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 2:02 AM

Akron Zips (9-4, 2-1 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-8, 2-3 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Kent State Golden Flashes after Xavier Castaneda scored 29 points in Akron’s 84-74 victory against the Ball State Cardinals.

The Golden Flashes have gone 4-4 in home games. Kent State scores 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Zips are 2-1 against MAC opponents. Akron ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malique Jacobs is averaging 12.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Sincere Carry is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Enrique Freeman is averaging 12.4 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Zips. Bryan Trimble Jr. is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

