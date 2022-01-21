CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Kennesaw State plays Lipscomb on 4-game win streak

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:22 AM

Kennesaw State Owls (8-8, 3-0 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (8-12, 1-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State will attempt to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Lipscomb.

The Bisons have gone 5-3 at home. Lipscomb allows 80.5 points and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Owls have gone 3-0 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State averages 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Bisons and Owls face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Johnson is averaging 8.3 points and four assists for the Bisons. Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Chris Youngblood averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Terrell Burden is shooting 56.6% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

