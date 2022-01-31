CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Kennesaw State hosts Liberty after McGhee’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 1:22 AM

Liberty Flames (14-7, 5-1 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-11, 4-3 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kennesaw State -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits the Kennesaw State Owls after Darius McGhee scored 25 points in Liberty’s 77-67 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Owls are 7-4 in home games. Kennesaw State ranks ninth in the ASUN with 13.4 assists per game led by Terrell Burden averaging 4.4.

The Flames are 5-1 in ASUN play. Liberty ranks second in the ASUN shooting 38.8% from deep. Blake Preston leads the Flames shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Owls. Burden is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

McGhee is averaging 22.9 points for the Flames. Shiloh Robinson is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

