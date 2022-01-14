CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Kennesaw State faces Stetson on 6-game road skid

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:02 AM

Kennesaw State Owls (6-8, 1-0 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-9, 1-2 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State travels to Stetson looking to stop its six-game road slide.

The Hatters have gone 5-3 in home games. Stetson is fifth in the ASUN with 15.0 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 5.1.

The Owls are 1-0 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State ranks fourth in the ASUN shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

The Hatters and Owls face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swenson is averaging 4.9 points and 5.1 assists for the Hatters. Rob Perry is averaging 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Chris Youngblood averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Terrell Burden is averaging 11.7 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

