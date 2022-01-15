CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Kennesaw St. uses 2nd-half blitz to demolish Stetson

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 9:49 PM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Terrell Burden and reserve Kasen Jennings scored 13 points each and Kennesaw State won its third straight beating Stetson 77-49 on Saturday.

The Owls (7-8, 2-0 ASUN) had nine players score, as a team shot 28 for 54 (51.9%) and made all 13 of its foul shots.

Kennesaw State led 38-35 at halftime and used a 12-5 run for its first double-digit advantage and turned it into a rout. Stetson managed just 14-second half points.

Chase Johnston scored 16 points and Christiaan Jones 12 for the Hatters (7-10, 1-3). Stetson now has lost three of its last four.

