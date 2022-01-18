Kennedy, UMBC Retrievers square off against the Albany (NY) Great Danes

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-10, 2-2 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (6-8, 1-3 America East) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-10, 2-2 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (6-8, 1-3 America East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keondre Kennedy and the UMBC Retrievers host De’Vondre Perry and the Albany (NY) Great Danes in America East action.

The Retrievers have gone 3-3 at home. UMBC ranks sixth in the America East with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Yaw Obeng-Mensah averaging 2.1.

The Great Danes are 2-2 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Retrievers and Great Danes face off Wednesday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy is shooting 47.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Retrievers. L.J. Owens is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Perry is averaging 13.4 points for the Great Danes. Matt Cerruti is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 61.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

