Kansas City routs Baptist Christian College 98-57

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 12:35 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Anderson Kopp had 19 points as Kansas City easily defeated Baptist Christian College 98-57 on Tuesday night.

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 14 points and seven rebounds for Kansas City (8-6), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Jack Chapman added 11 points. Sam Martin had 10 points.

Kansas City posted a season-high 28 assists.

Nick Coble had 14 points for the Warriors. Branden Branstetter added 12 points.

