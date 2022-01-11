CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Kansas City faces Baptist Christian College

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 6:32 AM

Baptist Christian College vs. Kansas City (7-6)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Roos are set to battle the Warriors of NAIA program Baptist Christian College. Kansas City is coming off a 64-61 win at home over Nebraska Omaha in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Kansas City’s Evan Gilyard II, Marvin Nesbitt Jr. and Arkel Lamar have combined to account for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Roos points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Evan Gilyard II has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Kansas City field goals over the last three games. Evan Gilyard II has 16 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas City went 0-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Roos offense scored 57.6 points per contest across those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

