Kane and Joens lead No. 12 Iowa to rout of TCU

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 7:52 PM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Morgan Kane scored a career-high 17 points, Ashley Joens had her 40th career double-double and No. 12 Iowa State rolled to a 78-47 win over Texas Christian on Saturday.

Joens had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones (14-1, 3-0 Big 12 Conference), who are off to their best start in conference play since 2013-14 and are 9-0 at home this season. Emily Ryan added 16 points and Lexi Donarski 11. Kane was 6 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 from the line with six rebounds and three assists.

Tavy Diggs scored 17 points off the bench for the Horned Frogs (4-6, 0-1).

No. 18 BYU 94, PACIFIC 68

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 22 points to lead four in double figures and BYU rolled in a rout of Pacific.

Gonzales shot 8 of 18 from the floor and had season highs with eight rebounds and seven assists. Lauren Gustin had 12 points and 13 rebounds for a fourth double-double in five games and seventh on the season for BYU (12-1 2-0 West Coast Conference). Tegan Graham scored 15 points on five 3-pointers. Paisley Harding added 14 points.

Anaya James scored 18 points for Pacific (3-9, 0-1). Elizabeth Elliott added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

No. 23 OKLAHOMA 82, KANSAS 68

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Taylor Robertson scored 24 points, Madi Williams added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Oklahoma defeated Kansas.

The Sooners (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) rallied from an early 12-point deficit and were in total control by game’s end. Oklahoma scored the final six points of the third quarter and took a 54-48 lead into the fourth. By the time Williams made a three-point play to reach 1,500 points for her career the Sooners led 58-51 with about eight minutes remaining.

The Jayhawks (9-2, 0-1) were within four points with five minutes to go, but Oklahoma responded with a 10-2 run to put the game out of reach.

Holly Kersgieter scored 16 points and Taiyanna Jackson added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Kansas.

