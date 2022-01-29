CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Kamateros leads South Dakota over North Dakota 71-58

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 10:53 PM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had a season-high 21 points plus 12 rebounds as South Dakota beat North Dakota 71-58 on Saturday.

Mason Archambault had 12 points for South Dakota (13-8, 6-4 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 12 points. Erik Oliver had 11 points.

North Dakota totaled 18 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Bentiu Panoam had 19 points for the Fighting Hawks (4-18, 0-9), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Paul Bruns added 17 points. Brady Danielson had eight rebounds.

South Dakota also defeated North Dakota 75-68 on Jan. 10.

