Juzang leads No. 9 UCLA against Utah after 24-point performance

UCLA Bruins (12-2, 3-1 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (8-10, 1-7 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 UCLA visits the Utah Utes after Johnny Juzang scored 24 points in UCLA’s 81-65 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Utes are 6-3 in home games. Utah is fifth in the Pac-12 with 13.7 assists per game led by Rollie Worster averaging 3.2.

The Bruins are 3-1 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA is ninth in the Pac-12 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Juzang averaging 4.2.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Worster is averaging 7.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Utes. Marco Anthony is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Tyger Campbell is averaging 12.6 points and 4.5 assists for the Bruins. Juzang is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.