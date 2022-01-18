CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Md. extends tax deadline | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Jourdain leads Temple against Wichita State after 23-point performance

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 1:42 AM

Wichita State Shockers (9-7, 0-4 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-6, 3-2 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Nick Jourdain scored 23 points in Temple’s 69-64 win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Owls have gone 6-3 at home. Temple is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Shockers have gone 0-4 against AAC opponents. Wichita State scores 67.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Owls and Shockers meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Dunn is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Owls. Jeremiah Williams is averaging 6.3 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Temple.

Ricky Council IV is averaging 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Shockers. Tyson Etienne is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

