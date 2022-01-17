CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Jossell leads Stephen F. Austin over Lamar 86-78

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 10:06 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Latrell Jossell had 23 points as Stephen F. Austin defeated Lamar 86-78 on Monday night.

Calvin Solomon had 17 points and seven rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (11-6, 3-2 Western Athletic Conference). Gavin Kensmil added 16 points. David Kachelries had 15 points.

C.J. Roberts had 20 points for the Cardinals (2-15, 0-4), whose losing streak reached eight games. Davion Buster added 14 points. Brock McClure had 11 points and seven rebounds.

