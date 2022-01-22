CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Jones scores 18 to lift Cornell past Harvard 76-61

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 4:46 PM

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Jones came off the bench to tally 18 points to lift Cornell to a 76-61 win over Harvard on Saturday, the Big Red’s seventh consecutive home victory.

Sarju Patel had 14 points and six rebounds for Cornell (10-6, 2-3 Ivy League). Dean Noll added 13 points. Chris Manon had 10 points.

Noah Kirkwood had 18 points for the Crimson (10-6, 2-2). Louis Lesmond added 14 points. Samuel Silverstein had 10 points.

