Jones scores 16 to lead UNC Asheville past Campbell 60-54

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 9:56 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones scored 16 points and UNC Asheville defeated Campbell 60-54 on Wednesday night in a Big South Conference opener for both teams.

LJ Thorpe scored 14 points, with eight rebounds and six assists and Drew Pember scored nine points, secured nine rebounds and blocked eight shots for UNC Asheville (9-5, 1-0).

Ricky Clemons scored 15 points, Jesus Carralero 14 and Messiah Thompson 10 for the Fighting Camels (7-5, 0-1).

