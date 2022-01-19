CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Jones scores 14 to carry S. Illinois past Indiana St. 63-55

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 11:04 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones had 14 points and six rebounds as Southern Illinois topped Indiana State 63-55 on Wednesday night.

Steven Verplancken Jr. had 12 points for Southern Illinois (10-8, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Dalton Banks added 11 points. Ben Coupet Jr. had eight rebounds.

Xavier Bledson tied a season high with 21 points for the Sycamores (8-9, 1-4). Simon Wilbar added 11 points. Julian Larry had eight rebounds.

