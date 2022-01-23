CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Jolly scores 20 to lift Iona past Quinnipiac 76-61

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 5:46 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Tyson Jolly had 20 points as Iona beat Quinnipiac 76-61 on Sunday.

Elijah Joiner had 12 points for Iona (16-3, 8-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Nelly Junior Joseph added 12 points and eight rebounds. Dylan van Eyck had three blocks.

Dezi Jones had 13 points for the Bobcats (10-7, 5-4). Luis Kortright added 12 points. Kevin Marfo had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Matt Balanc, the Bobcats’ leading scorer at 14 ppg, made only 1 of 9 from the field.

