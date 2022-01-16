CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 16 more Montgomery Co. schools to go virtual | Prince George's Co. extends mask mandate into March | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Jolly scores 17 to send Iona to 78-55 romp over Niagara

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 3:44 PM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Tyson Jolly had 17 points and seven rebounds to propel Iona to a 78-55 romp over Niagara in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference action on Sunday.

Berrick JeanLouis had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Gaels (14-3, 6-0), who have won seven straight at home. Quinn Slazinski and Ryan Myers added 10 points apiece. Nelly Junior Joseph tied a career high with 15 rebounds, but he missed all 12 of his shots and scored six.

Marcus Hammond had 17 points for the Purple Eagles (7-8, 2-4). Noah Thomasson added 11 points and Jordan Cintron had 11 rebounds.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

