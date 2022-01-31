CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Johnson scores 21 to…

Johnson scores 21 to carry Mercer past Wofford 67-62

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 10:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalen Johnson had 21 points, hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers, as Mercer narrowly defeated Wofford 67-62 on Monday night.

James Glisson III had 16 points and nine rebounds for Mercer (13-10, 6-4 Southern Conference). Jordan Jones added six assists.

B.J. Mack had 16 points for the Terriers (13-10, 5-6). Isaiah Bigelow added 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy, Marines begin massive housing inspection

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

GSA’s financial ship is shaped by Badorrek’s seven-year tenure as CFO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up