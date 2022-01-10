CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. declares state of emergency | DC to offer some students weekly rapid COVID tests | Home tests to be covered by insurers | Latest DC-area cases
Johnson scores 17 to lead UIC past IUPUI 67-65

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 9:26 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Johnson had 17 points and six assists as Illinois-Chicago edged past IUPUI 67-65 on Monday night.

Filip Skobalj hit a 3-pointer to give the Flames a 63-60 lead with 39 seconds remaining and Johnson sealed the win with four free throws in the final 18 seconds.

Zion Griffin had 15 points for Illinois-Chicago (5-8, 1-3 Horizon League). Jace Carter added 11 points.

Bakari LaStrap had 16 points for the Jaguars (1-12, 0-4), whose losing streak reached seven games. B.J. Maxwell added 10 points. Jonah Carrasco had 10 points.

