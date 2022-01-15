CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Johnson scores 16 in…

Johnson scores 16 in Mercer’s victory over UNCG, 58-49

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalen Johnson scored 16 points and Mercer defeated UNC Greensboro 58-49 on Saturday.

Felipe Haase added 13 points and five assists for the Bears (10-7, 3-1 Southern Conference).

De’Monte Buckingham scored 18 points to lead the Spartans (10-7, 2-3). No other UNCG player reached double figures.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up