Johnson scores 16 in Mercer’s victory over UNCG, 58-49

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalen Johnson scored 16 points and Mercer defeated UNC Greensboro 58-49 on Saturday.

Felipe Haase added 13 points and five assists for the Bears (10-7, 3-1 Southern Conference).

De’Monte Buckingham scored 18 points to lead the Spartans (10-7, 2-3). No other UNCG player reached double figures.

