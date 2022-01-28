CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Johnson lifts UC Irvine over CSU Bakersfield 57-52

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 2:15 AM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Austin Johnson totaled 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks to lead UC Irvine past Cal State Bakersfield 57-52 on Thursday night.

JC Butler had eight points for the Anteaters (7-7, 2-3 Big West Conference) and he made the only 3-pointer of the game.

Dalph Panopio scored 15 points off the bench to lead the Roadrunners (6-8, 1-4). Cameron Smith totaled 13 points. Justin Edler-Davis had 10 points and seven rebounds. Austin Johnson had 11 points and four blocks. Bakersfield was 0 for 12 from 3-point range.

