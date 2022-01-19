CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Johnson leads Saint Mary's…

Johnson leads Saint Mary’s (CA) against Santa Clara after 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Santa Clara Broncos (11-6, 1-1 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-4, 1-1 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts the Santa Clara Broncos after Logan Johnson scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 77-62 victory over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Gaels have gone 9-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Broncos are 1-1 in WCC play. Santa Clara is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Gaels and Broncos meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthias Tass is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Gaels. Johnson is averaging 7.1 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Jalen Williams is shooting 51.4% and averaging 18.9 points for the Broncos. Keshawn Justice is averaging two made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

VA launches automation pilot to process veteran disability claims faster

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up