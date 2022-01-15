CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
JMU rallies from 23 down, beats William & Mary in overtime

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 9:00 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin Amadi scored 24 points including a three-point play with three seconds left in overtime to ice James Madison’s 95-91 victory over William & Mary on Saturday.

Amadi’s putback with 1.3 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime tied at 80-all.

Amadi also grabbed 10 rebounds as the Dukes (11-3, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) came back from a 23-point deficit in the first half to win. Vado Morse added 22 points, Charles Falden 21 and Takal Molson 14.

Yuri Covington scored a career-high 29 points with five 3-pointers to lead the Tribe (3-13, 2-1). Brandon Carroll added 16 points, Connor Kochera 14 and Langdon Hatton 13 points and 14 rebounds.

