JMU hosts UNC Wilmington following Sims’ 24-point performance

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 1:42 AM

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-5, 3-0 CAA) at James Madison Dukes (11-4, 2-2 CAA)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on the James Madison Dukes after Jaylen Sims scored 24 points in UNC Wilmington’s 86-78 victory over the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Dukes have gone 7-1 at home. JMU is sixth in the CAA with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Alonzo Sule averaging 2.2.

The Seahawks are 3-0 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington is ninth in the CAA shooting 32.1% from deep. Khadim Samb leads the Seahawks shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Dukes and Seahawks square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Takal Molson is averaging 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Dukes. Vado Morse is averaging 12.9 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for JMU.

Sims is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Seahawks. Mike Okauru is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

