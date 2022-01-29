CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Jimerson leads Saint Louis against Duquesne after 28-point game

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:22 AM

Saint Louis Billikens (13-6, 4-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-11, 1-4 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne -6; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits the Duquesne Dukes after Gibson Jimerson scored 28 points in Saint Louis’ 80-67 win against the George Washington Colonials.

The Dukes are 3-5 in home games. Duquesne has a 4-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Billikens are 4-2 in A-10 play. Saint Louis leads the A-10 scoring 79.5 points per game while shooting 46.1%.

The Dukes and Billikens match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir “Primo” Spears is shooting 38.4% and averaging 12.6 points for the Dukes. Leon Ayers III is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Jimerson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Francis Okoro is shooting 59.5% and averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

