CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Jenkins scores 17 to…

Jenkins scores 17 to lead Stony Brook over UMBC 65-51

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 7:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins had 17 to carry Stony Brook to a 65-51 win over Maryland-Baltimore County on Monday.

Anthony Roberts had 11 points for Stony Brook (10-6, 2-1 America East Conference). Tykei Greene added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Yaw Obeng-Mensah had 10 points for the Retrievers (6-9, 1-3). Keondre Kennedy added nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up