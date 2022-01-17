CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Jefferson lifts Mount St. Mary’s over Merrimack 57-50

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 7:27 PM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Malik Jefferson registered 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as Mount St. Mary’s beat Merrimack 57-50 on Monday.

Deandre Thomas had six rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (6-10, 2-2 Northeast Conference).

Jordan Minor had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors (8-10, 3-2). Malik Edmead added 12 points and nine rebounds, Mikey Watkins had 11 points, and Ziggy Reid had a career-high 13 rebounds plus 10 points.

___

___

