James leads Rider against Canisius after 24-point game

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 2:02 AM

Rider Broncs (5-11, 1-5 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-12, 1-5 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider plays the Canisius Golden Griffins after Mervin James scored 24 points in Rider’s 73-67 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Golden Griffins are 4-3 on their home court. Canisius is 2-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Broncs are 1-5 in MAAC play. Rider has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malek Green is shooting 49.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Golden Griffins. Armon Harried is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Dimencio Vaughn is averaging 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Broncs: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

