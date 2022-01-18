CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 16 more Montgomery Co. schools to go virtual | Prince George's Co. extends mask mandate into March | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Jacobs scores 17 to…

Jacobs scores 17 to lead Kent St. past E. Michigan 56-47

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 11:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Malique Jacobs scored 17 points and Tervell Beck and Sincere Carry each scored 11 points and Kent State beat Eastern Michigan 56-47 on Tuesday night.

The Golden Flashes led by nine at halftime in holding the Eagles to a season low 17-point first half. Kent State (9-8, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) has won back-to-back contests and four of its last six.

The Eagles’ 17 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Reserve Bryce McBride was the Eagles’ only double-digit scorer with 20 points. Noah Farrakhan, who led the Eagles in scoring heading into the contest with 16 points per game, finished 0-for-7 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up