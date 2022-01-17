WEATHER ALERT: Blustery conditions, potential refreeze possible in DC area | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Jacksonville visits Liberty after McGhee’s 48-point showing

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 1:42 AM

Jacksonville Dolphins (11-4, 3-0 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (12-6, 3-0 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on the Jacksonville Dolphins after Darius McGhee scored 48 points in Liberty’s 78-75 win over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Flames have gone 7-0 in home games. Liberty scores 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Dolphins are 3-0 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville averages 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGhee is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Flames. Shiloh Robinson is averaging 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Liberty.

George Pridgett averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 5.2 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Kevion Nolan is averaging 11.5 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 59.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

