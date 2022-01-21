CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Jacksonville visits Bellarmine after Penn’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Jacksonville Dolphins (11-5, 3-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (10-8, 4-0 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine takes on the Jacksonville Dolphins after Dylan Penn scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 68-60 victory over the North Alabama Lions.

The Knights have gone 6-1 in home games. Bellarmine is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dolphins are 3-1 in ASUN play. Jacksonville scores 66.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Knights and Dolphins square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Penn is averaging 17.2 points and 5.2 assists for the Knights. CJ Fleming is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

Jordan Davis is averaging 9.4 points for the Dolphins. Kevion Nolan is averaging 11.2 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 59.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

