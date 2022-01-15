CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Jacksonville State beats Eastern…

Jacksonville State beats Eastern Kentucky 76-65

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 9:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Gibbs scored 21 points to lead Jacksonville State to a 76-65 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

Gibbs made 6 of 9 from the floor with five 3-pointers. Brandon Huffman had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Jacksonville State (10-6, 3-0 ASUN). Maros Zeliznak and Demaree King added 11 points apiece.

Braxton Beverly scored 18 points for Eastern Kentucky (8-10, 0-4). Russhard Cruickshank added 10 points.

Jacksonville State plays at Central Arkansas on Tuesday. Eastern Kentucky will look to end a four-game skid, hosting Lipscomb on Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up