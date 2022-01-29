Jacksonville puts home win streak on the line against Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-13, 3-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (12-7, 4-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-13, 3-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (12-7, 4-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -10.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Dolphins take on Central Arkansas.

The Dolphins have gone 9-0 at home. Jacksonville is fifth in the ASUN with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Mike Marsh averaging 2.3.

The Sugar Bears are 3-3 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas is 2-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dolphins and Sugar Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marsh is scoring 8.8 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Dolphins. Kevion Nolan is averaging 13.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Darious Hall is scoring 13.6 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Sugar Bears. Camren Hunter is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.