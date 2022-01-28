CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Jacksonville plays Central Arkansas, looks for 10th straight home win

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 2:22 AM

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-13, 3-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (12-7, 4-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville will try to keep its nine-game home win streak alive when the Dolphins face Central Arkansas.

The Dolphins have gone 9-0 at home. Jacksonville leads the ASUN in team defense, allowing 58.7 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Sugar Bears are 3-3 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas has a 5-9 record against teams above .500.

The Dolphins and Sugar Bears square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Marsh is shooting 53.7% and averaging 8.8 points for the Dolphins. Kevion Nolan is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Collin Cooper averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sugar Bears, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Camren Hunter is shooting 51.3% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

