Jackson State visits Florida A&M following Randolph’s 21-point game

Jackson State Tigers (4-12, 2-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (5-11, 4-2 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts the Jackson State Tigers after MJ Randolph scored 21 points in Florida A&M’s 70-68 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Rattlers have gone 4-2 in home games. Florida A&M is 2-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 2-4 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is sixth in the SWAC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayveous McKinnis averaging 7.1.

The Rattlers and Tigers square off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randolph is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Rattlers. Bryce Moragne is averaging 7.6 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

McKinnis is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 57.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

