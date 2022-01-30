Jackson State Tigers take on the Southern Jaguars on 3-game skid

Southern Jaguars (10-9, 6-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (4-14, 2-6 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (10-9, 6-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (4-14, 2-6 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks to break its three-game losing streak when the Tigers take on Southern.

The Tigers are 2-2 in home games. Jackson State gives up 66.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

The Jaguars are 6-2 against SWAC opponents. Southern is the best team in the SWAC allowing just 66.2 points per game while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Tigers and Jaguars square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayveous McKinnis is shooting 55.3% and averaging 12.2 points for the Tigers. Terence Lewis II is averaging 6.0 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Tyrone Lyons is averaging 14.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Jaguars. Brion Whitley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.