Jackson State plays Bethune-Cookman, aims to break road losing streak

Jackson State Tigers (4-12, 2-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-13, 2-3 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State will attempt to break its five-game road skid when the Tigers face Bethune-Cookman.

The Wildcats have gone 2-3 in home games. Bethune-Cookman ranks second in the SWAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Davis averaging 6.0.

The Tigers have gone 2-3 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State has a 1-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe French is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Damani McEntire is averaging 0.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Chance Moore is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 7.9 points. Jayveous McKinnis is averaging 9.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 57.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

