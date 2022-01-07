ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Jackson St. hopes to end skid vs Alabama St.

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 6:31 AM

Jackson State (2-10, 0-1) vs. Alabama State (3-12, 1-1)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against Alabama State. Jackson State is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Alabama State lost 70-68 on the road against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything Jayveous McKinnis is averaging 12 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 blocks to lead the way for the Tigers. Gabe Watson is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 9.5 points per game. The Hornets have been led by Kenny Strawbridge, who is averaging 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.SOLID STRAWBRIDGE: Strawbridge has connected on 28.1 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 45.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama State is 0-11 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 3-1 when it scores at least 75.

STREAK STATS: Jackson State has lost its last three road games, scoring 52.7 points, while allowing 61 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama State is rated second among SWAC teams with an average of 68.1 points per game.

