Jackson leads UAB against Louisiana Tech after 29-point performance

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:02 AM

UAB Blazers (15-4, 5-1 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-3, 6-0 C-USA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Quan Jackson scored 29 points in UAB’s 76-65 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-0 in home games. Louisiana Tech has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blazers are 5-1 in conference matchups. UAB has a 13-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs and Blazers meet Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is averaging 10.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Kenneth Lofton Jr. is averaging 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Jordan Walker averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. KJ Buffen is shooting 60.7% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

