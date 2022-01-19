CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Jackson leads Central Michigan against Western Michigan after 20-point showing

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 1:42 AM

Western Michigan Broncos (4-13, 0-6 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (2-12, 1-2 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces the Western Michigan Broncos after Jermaine Jackson Jr. scored 20 points in Central Michigan’s 99-68 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Chippewas have gone 0-3 at home. Central Michigan is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Broncos are 0-6 in MAC play. Western Michigan gives up 77.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.2 points per game.

The Chippewas and Broncos square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 10.4 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Chippewas. Kevin Miller is averaging 7.8 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

Lamar Norman Jr. averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Markeese Hastings is averaging 7.2 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Broncos: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

