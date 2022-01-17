Jackson leads Central Michigan against Buffalo after 20-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (2-12, 1-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (9-6, 3-2 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (2-12, 1-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (9-6, 3-2 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Jermaine Jackson Jr. scored 20 points in Central Michigan’s 99-68 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bulls have gone 4-1 in home games. Buffalo ranks sixth in the MAC shooting 34.0% from deep, led by Ronaldo Segu shooting 43.5% from 3-point range.

The Chippewas have gone 1-2 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan has a 1-8 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Segu is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 assists. Jeenathan Williams is averaging 15.7 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

Jackson is shooting 36.3% and averaging 10.4 points for the Chippewas. Kevin Miller is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Chippewas: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

